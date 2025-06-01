ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. мая 2025. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец

СИЛВЕСТЕР ФАРКАШ

(1956–2025)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом будземе навики на тебе чувац памятки и нїґда це нє забудземе Синове Александар и Кристиян
Спочивай у мире Божим!