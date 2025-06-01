ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. мая 2025. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец, швекор и дїдо

СИЛВЕСТЕР ФАРКАШ

(1956–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки з почитованьом на це буду чувац син Желько, нєвеста Кристина, и унучата Хелена, Милица, Никола, Милан и Димитриє
Спочивайце у мире Божим и най вас ангели чуваю!