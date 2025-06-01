ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. мая 2025. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец, швекор и дїдо

СИЛВЕСТЕР ФАРКАШ

(1956–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Од дзивки Наташи, жеца Деяна и унукох Мартина, Йовани, Йована и Доротеи