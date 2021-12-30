НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. децембра наполнєли ше штернац жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

СИЛВИ ЧАКАН

(1925–2007)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на ньго чуваю дзивка Нада, жец Михал и унуки Боян и Марияна
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
