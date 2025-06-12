НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. юния наполня ше 10 роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили супруг и оцец

СИМЕОН РАМАЧ

(1937–2015)


З любову и почитованьом це занавше чуваме у наших думкох и шерцох. Твоя супруга Вера, дзивка Лидия и син Борис