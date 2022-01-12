ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 31. децембра 2021. року, после длугшого хорованя, упокоєл ше наш супруг, оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

СИМЕОН (СИМА) ШАНТА

(1933–2021)
з Вербасу


Памятку на його доброту буду чувац супруга Ирина, синове Мирон, Микола и Йоаким, нєвеста Мелания, унучата Борис и Мижо зоз супругами, Иринка, Александра и праунучата Павло, Кристиян, Назар и Стефан
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest