СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. фебруара наполня ше 10 смутни роки як ше ґу ангелом преселєл наш мили син и брацик

СИНИША САЛОНТАЇ

(2007– 2011)


Мили наш, док ми живи и ти будзеш жиц у наших шерцох и памяткох. Вично ожалосцени: мац Наташа, тато Саша и браца Славиша и Серґей. Мили наш, спочивай у мире Божим!
Най це ангели чуваю!
