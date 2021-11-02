ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. октобра 2021. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили тато

СИНИША ЧАКАН

(1971–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Остатнї поздрав од його милих синох Саши и Влади. Спочивай у мире Божим!
