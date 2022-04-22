СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше шейсц мешаци як нас занавше зохабел наш

СИНИША ЧАКАН

(1971–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац: нина Раґайова, уйко и уйна Такачово, нина и шовґор Мигальовсково и нина Чаканова
Спочивай у мире Божим!
