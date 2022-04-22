СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше шейсц мешаци як нас занавше напущел

СИНИША ЧАКАН

(1971–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Красни памятки на тебе чува твой брат Мирко Чаканов
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest