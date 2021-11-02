ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

СИНИША ЧАКАН

(1971–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Остатнї поздрав Синишови од уйка Янка и уйни Любки Такачових, нини Люби Раґайовей, нини Юлки и шовґра Янка Мигальовскових и нини Иринки Чакановей. Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest