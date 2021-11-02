ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Остатнї поздрав свойому братови

СИНИШИ ЧАКАН

(1971–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Од брата Мирка Чаканового. Спочивай у мире Божим!
