ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. мая 2021. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила шестра и нина

СЛАВА НОВТА

(1939–2021)
з Нового Орахова


Мила наша, Святи Дух зишол зоз нєба и одведол це до вичносци. У раю прекрасного квеца, най твоя душа вично спочива. У наших шерцох навики будзеш квитнуц як найкрасша ружа. Най це Бог Нєбесни чува. З любову и почитованьом, занавше чуваю памятку на тебе твоя шестра Мелана и єй дзеци Саламуново и Салаково
Спочивай у мире Божим!
