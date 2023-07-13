НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

СЛАВИЦА ИЛИЧ
народзена Страценски

(1948–2009)


Роки нє зменшую жаль за тобу. Занавше останєш у думкох и шерцу мацери Маґдалени, синови Мирославови, супругови Боґданови и шестром Мартици и Нади зоз фамелиями