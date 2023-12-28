ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. децембра 2023. року занавше нас зохабела мила шестра и тета Славица

СЛАВИЦА ПАП

(1959–2023)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на ню буду чувац брат Славко зоз супругу Виду и їх дзеци Сашо и Марина з дзецми и Весна и Ваньо зоз дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим! Вичная памят!