ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 13. децембра 2023. року занавше нас зохабела моя мила дзивка

СЛАВИЦА ПАП
народзена Рац

(1959–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки у своїм боляцим шерцу и молитвох навики будзе чувац твоя мац Катица
Спочивай у мире Божим!