СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. октобра 2023.року наполнєли ше дзешец роки як престало дуркац шерцо моєй милей шестри

СЛАВИЦИ ИВАНОВ
народзеней Рускаї

(1957–2013)
з Нового Саду


У своїм шерцу и молитвох памятку на ню чува шестра Наташа зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!