ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. априла 2022. року нєсподзивано нас зохабела наша шестринїца

СЛАВКА ДУДАШ

(1951–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Зоз любову и почитованьом красни памятки у своїх шерцох навики буду чувац шестринїци и братняци з фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest