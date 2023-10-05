ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. октобра 2023. року занавше нас зохабела моя мац

СЛАВКА ЛАЗОР
народзена Грубеня

(1931–2023)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки буду чувац син Мирон зоз Сенку
Най спочива у мире Божим!