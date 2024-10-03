СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. октобра 2024. року наполнєл ше рок як нас зохабела моя мац

СЛАВКА ЛАЗОР
народзена Грубеня

(1931–2023)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки будзе чувац син Славко
Най спочива у мире Божим!