СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. октобра 2024. року наполнєл ше рок як нас зохабела моя мац и баба и прабаба

СЛАВКА ЛАЗОР
народзена Грубеня

(1931–2023)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки буду чувац син Мирон зоз Сенку, унука Моника зоз супругом Михайлом и праунки Лена и Хана
Най спочива у мире Божим!