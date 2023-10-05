ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. октобра 2023. року занавше нас зохабела моя баба

СЛАВКА ЛАЗОР
народзена Грубеня

(1931–2023)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки будзе чувац унука Моника зоз супругом Михайлом и праунуки Лена и Хана
Спочивайце у мире Божим!