ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. септембра 2023. року нєсподзивано нас занавше зохабела моя мила шестринїца

СЛАВКА ЄРИСЛАВА БОЇЧ
народзена Гарди

(1948–2023)
з Нового Саду


Красни памятки на ню буду чувац єй братняк Владо и шицки єй наймилши и найблїзши з Руского Керестура и Нового Саду
Най спочива у мире Божим!