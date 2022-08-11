СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. авґуста 2022. року наполнєл ше рок як нас зохабел наш супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

СЛАВКО БАЛЇЦКИ

(1937–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ньго буду чувац його наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
