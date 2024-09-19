ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 11. септембра преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец и дїдо

СЛАВКО ДЖУДЖАР

(1962–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Твоя дзивка Марина зоз супругом Дзвоном, и унукове Лука и Петрик
Спочивай у мире Божим!