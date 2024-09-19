ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 11. септембра 2024. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили кум

СЛАВКО ДЖУДЖАР

(1962–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац кумово Хомово – Владимир, Сенка, Наташа и Александар
Спочивай у мире Божим!