ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 26. юлия 2024. року занавше ме зохабел мой мили син

СЛАВКО КОЛОШНЯЇ РИСТО

(1964–2024)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на це будзем чувац и у каждодньових молитвох це споминац. Твоя мац
Спочивай у мире Божим!