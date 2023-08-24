IN MEMORIAM

Дня 17. авґуста 2023. року у Кичинеру у Канади упокоєл ше мой мили брат и наш уйко

СЛАВКО НАДЬМИТЬО

(1947–2023)
родом зоз Руского Керестура


Твоя любов и музика остава занавше зоз нами у наших шерцох. Шестра Натка зоз фамелию