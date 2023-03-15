ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому шовґрови

СЛАВКО НАДЬ ДУЦО

(1966–2023)


Памятку на ньго и на його доброту, дїла, чувац буду Мария и Михайло Гардийово, Звонко Гардийов и Наташа Зеличова зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!