СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. фебруара 2024. року наполнї ше рок як вецей нє з нами супруг, оцец и дїдо

СЛАВКО НАДЬ

(1966–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Прешол рок, а смуток и боль занавше оставаю. Жиєш у наших шерцох. Твоя супруга Соня, дзивки Настася, Мартина и Клаудиа зоз супругом Кристияном и дзивочку Антонию
Спочивай у мире Божим!