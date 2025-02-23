СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. фебруара 2025. року наполнюю ше два роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили

СЛАВКО НАДЬ

(1966–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Жиєш у наших шерцох. З любову и почитованьом твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!