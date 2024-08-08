ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Бачикови хтори нас зохабел 30. юлия 2024. року

СЛАВКО РИМАР

(1962-2024)


Од фамелиї Ґаїч, Наташи зоз супругом Деяном и їх дзецох
Спочивай у мире Божим!