ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому бачикови хтори нас зохабел 30. юлия 2024. року

СЛАВКО РИМАР

(1962-2024)


Од фамелиї Фаркаш, Бориса и Ирени и їх дзецох Викториї, Теодора и Валентини
Спочивай у мире Божим!