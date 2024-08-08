ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Братови хтори нас зохабел 30. юлия 2024. року

СЛАВКО РИМАР

(1962–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Будземе це навики паметац и чувац у наших шерцох – шестра Ксения зоз супругом Силвестером и їх синове Александар и Кристиян
Спочивай у мире Божим!