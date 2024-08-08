ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. юлия 2024. року занавше ме зохабел мой мили брат

СЛАВКО РИМАР

(1962–2024)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на це будзе чувац твоя шестра Мария зоз супругом Михалом, сином Синишом и дзивку Соню зоз Александром и дзивочку Надю
Спочивай у мире Божим!