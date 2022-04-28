СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. априла наполнюю ше 23 роки як нас зохабел мой мили брат

СЛАВКО РУСКАЇ

(1961–1999)
з Вербасу


Спочивай у мире Божим!
Шестра Марча зоз фамелию
