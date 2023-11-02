НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. новембра 2023. року наполня ше тринац роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

СЛАВОМИР БУИЛА

(1941–2010)
з Дюрдьова


Його милу подобу у своїх шерцох занавше буду чувац супруга Єлица и його наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!