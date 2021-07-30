ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому кумови

СЛАВОМИР МОЛНАР

(1952–2021)
зоз Дюрдьова


Красни памятки на ньго вично буду чувац кумово Ґнипово зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
