ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. юлия после краткей хороти преселєл ше до вичносци мой братняк

СЛАВОМИР МОЛНАР

(1952–2021)
зоз Дюрдьова


Красни памятки на ньго будзе чувац шестринїца Ана Киш зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
