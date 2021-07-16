OСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. юлия 2021. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили бачи

СЛАВО МОЛНАР

(1952–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Памятку на ньго у своїх шерцох вично буду чувац Весна, Мирко и Алексей Кишово
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 1)
