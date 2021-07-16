OСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. юлия 2021. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили брат и жец

СЛАВО МОЛНАР

(1952–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Памятку на ньго будземе чувац з любову и почитованьом. Ожалосцена шестра Зденка Балїнтова зоз супругом Дюром
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
