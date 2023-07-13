НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. юлия 2023. року наполнєли ше два смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили брат и жец

СЛАВО МОЛНАР

(1952–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Памятку на ньго будземе чувац з любову и почитованьом. Шестра Зденка Балїнтова зоз супругом Дюром
Спочивайце у мире Божим!