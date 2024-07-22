НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. юлия 2024. року наполнюю ше три смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили бачи

СЛАВО МОЛНАР

(1952–2021)
з Дюрдьова


Памятку на ньго у своїх шерцох вично буду чувац Весна и Оля зоз своїма фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!