СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ НА НАШИХ МИЛИХ

Дня 14. септембра 2025. року наполня ше дванац смутни роки як вецей нє з нами

АМАЛИЯ МАЛАЦКО
народзена Монар

(1931–2013)

Дня 18. мая 2025. року наполня ше двацец смутни роки як вецей нє з нами

ЛЮБОМИР МАЛАЦКО

(1930–2005)

Дня 18. мая 2025. року наполня ше штири роки як вецей нє з нами

ЮЛИЯНА МОНАР
ш. Йосафата

(1930–2021)


Най их навики чуваю нєбесни ангели, а ми их вично будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Мили нашо, ваша любов, вашо старанє о шицких нас и красни памятки занавше останю у наших шерцох. Вашо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!