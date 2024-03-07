СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. марца 2024. року наполнєл ше двацец єден рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, тато, дїдо, брат и бачи

ЯНКО РЕГАК

(1961–2003)

Дня 11. марца 2024. року наполня ше пейц роки як нє з нами наша мили мац, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ РЕГАК

(1937–2019)

Дня 31. юлия 2024. року наполня ше седемнац роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯНКО РЕГАК

(1937–2007)


з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом памятку на нїх навики буду чувац їх наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!