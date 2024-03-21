СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. марца наполнюю ше пейц жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац

НАТАЛИЯ МЕДЄШИ

(1944–2019)

Дня 26. фебруара наполнєли ше дзешец жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец

АНДРИ МЕДЄШИ

(1941–2014)


з Руского Керестура

Памятку на їх любов и доброту навики чуваю їх дзеци: синове Звонимир и Мижо и дзивки Славка и Наталия зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!