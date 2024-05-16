СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ВЛАДИМИР БУЧКО

(1934–2016)

МЕЛАНИЯ БУЧКО
народзена Киш

(1934–2023)


з Руского Керестура

У найкрасших памяткох и молитвох вас будземе чувац и споминац. Син Йоаким и дзивка Єлена зоз своїма фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!