СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. априла 2024. року наполнєли ше два роки од шмерци моєй шестри

НАТАЛИЯ РАМАЧ

(1948–2022)

Дня 30. мая 2024. року наполнї ше рок од шмерци мойого шовґра

ВЛАДИМИР РАМАЧ

(1944–2023)


з Нового Саду

З любову и почитованьом дзекуєме им на заєднїцких хвилькох. Красни памятки занавше оставаю у наших шерцох. Дюра зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!