СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ЮЛИЯН САБО

(1941–2021)

АНА САБО
дзивоцке Дудаш

(1947–2002)


з Руского Керестура

Час преходзи, алє красни памятки на вас навики чуваю вашо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!