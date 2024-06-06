СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли 28 роки як вецей нє з нами

ДЮРА ВИСЛАВСКИ

(1996–2024)

Прешли 17 роки як вецей нє з нами

НАТА ВИСЛАВСКИ

(2007–2024)

Прешли 10 роки як вецєй нє з нами

ВЛАДА ВИСЛАВСКИ

(2014–2024)


Памятку на нїх чуваю син и брат Дюра зоз супругу Злату и дзецми Николаю зоз фамелию и Мирослав
Спочивайце у мире Божим!